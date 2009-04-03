Even if you've been at your current job for years (maybe even decades), you had to tackle a job search at some point—and chances are you will have to do it again someday. If it's been a while since you knew how to write a cover letter, the job search process has changed: It's all about job search sites now. To stay updated on the top jobs at the best companies (and have the chance to apply before the position stops accepting applications), you need to stay tuned in to postings on job sites—and you need to be ready to act quickly.

Knowing how to write a resume and having a good sense of what sort of job you want is one thing; knowing where to find prospective jobs is another. You're rarely going to find corporate jobs in local newspapers or on the bulletin boards in community spaces. (If you're looking for a job in a local store or restaurant or at a local company, though, these might be good places to start.) Clicking your way into a new job has replaced pounding the pavement, and knowing which job search sites to check is key to finding a job quickly.

Some job search sites simply share job postings; to apply for the job, you'll have to click through to the company's website. On other job hunting sites, you can apply directly through the site, without clicking around. Plus, you often can learn more about a job—think who to address your cover letter to and who to send questions to—on a job search site than you can on the company's site.

Even if you're not actively looking for a job, maintaining a profile on some job search sites—particularly LinkedIn—can help with networking, so when it is time to switch desks, you have a bit of a head start. And keeping an eye on open positions never hurt anyone, right? Best of all, if you create a profile on some of these sites, recruiters and employers might actually come to you.

Read on for a breakdown of some of the best job search sites on the web. Bookmark the sites (listed alphabetically) that feel relevant to your career and get your application materials in order; your next opportunity could appear at any moment. Happy hunting!

The best job search sites

CareerBuilder

For broader job types—admin, retail, customer service, sales, and the like—CareerBuilder is a great option. The job search site boasts more than 100 million jobs, and you can apply to multiple jobs with one click through the site, hopefully speeding the process along. (Just be sure you're a good fit for all those jobs before submitting dozens of applications.)

craigslist

Sure, you can use craigslist to find a new couch, but you can also use it to find a new job. Just keep an eye on job postings for your area, and you might find an opening at a local company, store, or restaurant in a few days. Craigslist is pretty informal, so if you shine during the interview but don't have a great resume, it might be a great option.

Dice

Dice specializes in tech jobs, with postings from top companies such as Dell, Chase, and more. If you're embarking upon a career in the technology industry or are already in it, you can see jobs specific to your career path here.

FlexJobs

If work-life balance is your priority, check out FlexJobs. This job search site is all about freelance, remote, part-time, or otherwise flexible job positions, so you can snag a paying job that also allows you to follow your passions. The site features top work from home companies, too, so you can still work for a great employer from the comfort of your own home.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor allows you to search and apply for jobs, sure, but it also offers important information any job hunter will want to know. With its data on salaries (and salary comparison tools), employer reviews, and other company- or industry-specific information, it's easily one of the best job search sites out there. You may search for jobs on another site, but Glassdoor will help you ace the interview and get a sense of what your potential new company is all about before you accept an offer.

Handshake

Exclusively for students and recent grads, Handshake offers a job hunting platform for those seeking internships or entry-level jobs that will launch their careers. The site shares job postings from top companies (think Airbnb and Amazon), but it also offers recommendations and advice to help early-career folks find a good match.

Indeed

This is the site to find a job in nearly any industry. Indeed posts hundreds of thousands of new job opportunities every few days, so it's a great place to see all the potential jobs out there.

Job.net

Another pretty broad job search site, Job.net offers the standard huge range of job postings, plus advanced job matching to help match your profile and resume to relevant opportunities.

Ladders

If you're in a lucrative field, turn to Ladders to find more high-paying opportunities. (All job postings offer salaries of more than $100,000 per year.) Job listings skew toward management and finance positions, but if that's your career, it pays (literally) to take a look around.

LinkedIn

The digital queen of networking, LinkedIn blends job search site and social media network. Everyone in a corporate career should have an account (and keep it updated) to make connections and keep up with what other people in the industry are doing; when it comes time to search for a new job, LinkedIn both offers job postings and an opportunity for recruiters to reach out to you about opportunities.

Monster

Monster offers all the features of a standard job search site, plus professional resume assessments, job fit scoring to make sure you're applying only to jobs that you're qualified for, and career advice.

Simply Hired

As advertised, Simply Hired keeps it simple. Search for job opportunities, or find jobs by browsing positions, salaries, cities, and companies; if you're not quite sure what you're looking for, Simply Hired offers a place to click around to see what's out there.

Snag

For hourly jobs (in retail, delivery, and more), Snag posts both full-time and part-time opportunities. Whether you're looking for a full-time job or just a side-hustle, Snag likely has a good job, especially if you need to find one quickly.

USAJOBS

If you're craving a job in the U.S. federal government, USAJOBS is the place to look. This official government job search site lists federal jobs in various categories, plus opportunities specifically for different groups of people, such as military spouses, veterans, and the like.

Vault

To find the best jobs at the best companies, turn to Vault to find out which companies are actually the greatest. (You may have to go somewhere else to actually apply for a job, though.) The site offers industry-specific career advice, plus reviews, rankings, and more of companies; it even has an internship search function.

ZipRecruiter