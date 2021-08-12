How to Write a Letter of Resignation in 5 Simple Steps

3 Keep It Simple and High Level

Once you've written out your feelings and come to terms with your decision to leave, cut out anything and everything unnecessary. "You don't have to share all of your details, but you should get your point across," Mistal says.

It's completely valid if you'd rather keep the reasons you're leaving to yourself. Keep it high level with your intent to leave, your last day of employment, and personal contact details in case they need to reach you after you leave.

