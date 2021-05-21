Everything You Need to Know Before Quitting Your Job to Go Freelance

Due to the unusual pandemic circumstances, the IRS did extend the tax returns deadline for 1040 forms, which may include a W-2, to May 17 this year. But freelancers (who don't have a W-2 form) are generally required to file quarterly taxes, which were first due on April 15. Subsequently, they'll file forms due on June 15, September 15, and January 15 of the following year. Freelancers also submit an annual tax return with their reported income, which includes 1099-MISC forms from every client who paid them $600 or more attached to a form called Schedule C.

"Unlike full-time employees, your income won't be withheld for taxes. As a freelancer, you will be required to estimate your annual earnings and pay your taxes quarterly," Jacob Dayan, CEO and Co-founder of Community Tax and Finance Pal explains. "If you estimate too little, you may be subject to a tax penalty on Tax Day. If you estimate too much, you will receive the excess in your tax refund, but overpaying can leave you short on cash. On or before the quarterly deadline, you can pay your estimated taxes on the IRS website, using form 1040-ES."

Freelancers should begin to pay quarterly taxes if they expect to owe more than $1,000 on the tax deadline. It'll help to have a separate business account to streamline your expenses and income.