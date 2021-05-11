8 Smart Tips for Re-entering the Workforce After a Career Gap

For many, finding a job feels a lot like heading into battle since you must defeat the competition for an offer. It’s normal to feel uncertain, especially if you’re worried about having lost some of your prowess while out of work. However, much like you’d tell your child or your best friend, it’s vital to remind yourself of your gifts and capabilities, says confidence coach Holly Caplan. “Experiencing the loss of a job can set off fear, anxiety and limiting beliefs,” she explains. “It’s essential to find that confidence again to show yourself that you’re special and talented.”

To do this, Caplan recommends making a list of your top five accomplishments, from promotions and awards to raises and positive social interactions that made you stand out. “When you see the list in black and white, you’ll remind yourself what makes you special and help rebuild confidence.”

