How to Quit Your Job—the Right Way

Resign with a sense of closure and on good terms.

Whether you're leaving for a new job, you're going back to school, or you need to step away due to personal reasons, you still want to maintain your relationships and leave on a positive note. You don't want to start dropping the ball on responsibilities, meetings, and deadlines the moment you hand in your notice.

"When you turn in your letter of resignation, the first thing your employer will want to know is what your end date is and if you're available to help with the transition," Mistal says. "This could look like staying for a month rather than the traditional two weeks notice to help with training your replacement." Staying on for an entire month might not work for you, but perhaps there's a compromise you can make (say, giving two and a half or three weeks notice), or a way you can prepare thoroughly to ensure the transition isn't too rocky in your absence. But the bottom line is that you should give your employer a solid two weeks' notice (unless it's an exceptional or emergency situation, coming into the room saying "tomorrow will be my last day," isn't a good plan).

In addition to communicating the timeline of your departure, you'll need to get your files in order. Gather samples you may want to show in your portfolio, save your performance reviews, update all your contact information. Speaking of contacts, don't forget to inform pertinent people of your new gig, save their contacts for future use, and share your new contact with them.

Once you've collected what you need, organize your work—unfinished projects (if you can't help it), contacts, reports, and so on—so it's easy to hand over to whoever will be taking over responsibility. Think about how you'd appreciate someone else doing that if they were the one leaving. The more seamless you make things for your colleagues to pick up the slack when you're gone, the less likely you'll burn any bridges.

