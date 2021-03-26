This Is How Long to Wait Before Following Up After a Job Interview

Stick to the interviewer’s timeframe. According to Pollak, a person can be busy conducting other interviews and managing daily tasks, especially if they’re understaffed. You want to respect their schedule, and not jump to conclusions when you don’t immediately hear back.

“Timelines for the job seeker are rarely as fast as they want them to be,” she says. In fact, recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that less than 20 percent of unemployed job seekers found a job in February 2021 in less than five weeks. Patience is key.

If your interviewer has laid out next steps, and said, for example, you’ll hear from them in two or three weeks, follow up then. Otherwise, if they don’t specify a timeframe, plan to send a thank-you email within 12 hours of your interview and follow up in one week. (In fact, send a brief thank-you email immediately after any interview you have—formal, informal, phone, video.)

After following up initially, wait another week before reaching out on LinkedIn, leaving a voicemail, or sending an email “as if you had never sent the first one,” per Pollak’s advice. She believes in the three-strike rule: three follow-ups, and you’re out.

“Do you remember that book He’s Just Not That Into You?” she says. “Maybe they’re just not that into you.” And while it’s tough to get ghosted, it’s also a sign from the universe to move on and apply yourself elsewhere.