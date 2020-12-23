Are You Paid What You’re Worth? Here's How to Figure Out What You Should Be Earning

Pretkel says a critical component of knowing your worth is a longer-term effort: It’s vital to surround yourself with people you trust, can grow alongside, and can always confide in. “It’s important to build a network of mentors and/or people you can lean on throughout your career when you want advice or a second opinion,” she says. “Networking within your industry is essential—you can build up a peer group that can support you with something like this.”

Many workplace conversations are casual and friendly, but for whatever reason, money remains an awkward, even taboo topic. As Hansberger notes, some people think talking about money and salaries rude or tacky, while others are afraid to bring up number-focused chats. But our hesitation to lean into financial conversations is largely why pay gaps and compensation inequities exist. It’s important to step up, swallow your fears, and confide in professional peers you trust. This isn’t the time to cold-ask almost-strangers; take salary questions and concerns to someone you know and respect and whose perspective you find valuable.

“Start with a warm relationship and keep it super casual,” Hansberger says. “A great way is to ask for help. Tell them you [you’re concerned you’re] being underpaid and ask if they’d be willing to give you advice to make sure you’re not being taken advantage of. You might say: ‘They pay me $X. Is that fair for a position like ours?’ or ‘Is that less than you?’”