The Major Mistake Women Make in Salary Negotiations
New research from Glassdoor says 60 percent of employees are doing it wrong.
Everyone knows that a negotiation can be intimidating—and women, especially, often draw the short end of the stick. According to a recent survey by Levo, more than 60 percent of millennial women don’t know how to ask for more money, and women are still only paid 79 percent of their male coworkers (a gap of 21 percent). With those statistics in mind, what can women do to become stronger negotiators? According to new research from Glassdoor, the answer is simple: don't accept the first offer.
A survey of more than 2,000 American adults found that 59 percent of American employees did not negotiate past the first offer. When Glassdoor broke it down by gender, the results were even more troubling: 68 percent of women accepted the first salary offered, whereas only 52 percent of men did the same. Additionally, just 10 percent of employees were able to successfully negotiate a higher salary—but men were three times more successful in doing so than women.
