The Major Mistake Women Make in Salary Negotiations

Everyone knows that a negotiation can be intimidating—and women, especially, often draw the short end of the stick. According to a recent survey by Levo, more than 60 percent of millennial women don’t know how to ask for more money, and women are still only paid 79 percent of their male coworkers (a gap of 21 percent). With those statistics in mind, what can women do to become stronger negotiators? According to new research from Glassdoor, the answer is simple: don't accept the first offer.