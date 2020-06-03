The difference between a furlough and a layoff

A furlough is when a company temporarily pauses employment. Furloughs might be less familiar to you than layoffs, but they do happen, especially during COVID-19, when many businesses have been forced to close their doors for an unknown length of time. If you are furloughed, you are still an employee of the company, but you do not work and are not paid.

Sometimes, furloughs can be partial: You may only work four days a week (and be paid for only four) instead of five, so you would lose income, but you would not stop working completely. Some companies furlough employees by mandating that everyone take a certain amount of unpaid time off. This can lower operating costs for the company without forcing anyone to completely lose income.

Typically, furloughs are temporary: Most companies who furlough employees intend to bring them back to work at their previous hours and pay in the near future, usually when economic or business conditions improve. (During coronavirus, this might be when stores, restaurants, and other non-essential businesses are able to reopen fully.) This isn’t definite, though. During a furlough, a business can decide to layoff furloughed employees, Castro says.

If you are furloughed and brought back to work later, you usually return to the same position and the same pay, Castro says. (It would be as though you took an extended, no-pay vacation.) Depending on the terms of your furlough, you may still have access to your company’s health insurance and other benefits, but that’s not always true.

When you’re furloughed, whether you qualify for unemployment benefits depends on your state, though usually furloughed employees do qualify, Castro says. If you’ve been furloughed, check with your state’s unemployment office to see if you qualify for benefits.

Furloughs can be easier and more affordable for businesses because they don’t have to rehire employees when conditions improve. The hiring process takes time and money, and furloughing employees instead of laying them off lets employers avoid it.

