How to Develop Important Leadership Skills, Even if You're Nowhere Near Senior Level

Foster a support network.

Think of your career path as a team sport. "The first question you should always ask yourself, should not be, 'How do I solve this problem?' but, 'Who can help me?'" says Tiffany Dufu, author of Drop the Ball: Achieving More by Doing Less."Whether that's helping you get the promotion or succeeding in a project."

You can also help manage your imposter syndrome better when you have people in your corner. Dufu likes to call these people her "crew." A group you meet with regularly for emotional support and accountability.

"Imposter syndrome happens when you're leveling up," Dufu said. "Fear will tell us you're not prepared, or you don't belong here. During those times, the most powerful strategy is to have people you can share that with and who can affirm you."

Dufu's Pro Tip: Our family, friends and coworkers have a stake in the game. Have a crew where your decisions don't directly impact them. You can get their input without worrying how they feel about it—like the idea of moving for a job.