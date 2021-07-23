General liability

General liability insurance covers the risks that affect almost every business, no matter what your industry, says Melanie Chase of NEXT Insurance.

"It's the most common insurance for small businesses and self-employed professionals, and it's typically the first policy purchased by new businesses," says Chase. "This is because it provides financial protection if you're held responsible for some of the most common accidents that can occur at a business, including damage to a customer's property, libel, and also advertising risks, which could be important for content creators in regards to copyright infringement or false advertising."

Libel protection, in particular, may be especially relevant for those who are creating cutting edge independent content, says Adrian Mak, CEO of AdvisorSmith.

"This can protect you if someone accuses you of libel or slander based upon the content that you publish," says Mak. "It will also cover you if you accidentally cause damage to a person or property while you are traveling, taking photos, or working.

Influencers who travel internationally will need to find a general liability policy that provides coverage worldwide, or at least in all of the countries you regularly visit. Typical liability policies generally only cover you within the United States, and sometimes Canada, says Mak.

This type of policy can be purchased from a property and casualty insurance company, or any business insurance broker. The premium cost is typically low, from $20 to $40 per month, says Mak.