Inspiring Break-the-Glass-Ceiling Advice From Women Who’ve Already Done It

The barriers for women in business are real, [and] these hurdles are even more pronounced for women of color. Despite the collective struggle, it is possible for individuals to break through. The first step is to get clear about what matters most to you. Your career is important, but what do you hope to achieve? Financial freedom? Social impact? Recognition for mastery of your craft? A legacy for your family? Once you understand what motivates you, you can focus on your highest and best use to make it happen and drop the ball on the pressure to ‘do it all.’ The next step is to cultivate a cohort of individuals who can inspire us and hold our feet to the fire on our ambition. Each one of us is the most powerful change agent in our own journey, but we were never intended to lean in alone. Research shows we're 95 percent likely to achieve a goal if we're committed to another person and have regular check-ins to ensure our progress. Let vulnerability be your superpower in getting the support you need to shatter the glass ceiling.”

—Tiffany Dufu, founder of The Cru