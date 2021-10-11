Financial costs of career burnout

The decision to downshift, step away, or switch jobs is rarely an easy one, and likely involves a great deal of thought. For those contemplating such a move, there are a number of direct financial costs to keep in mind, says Lorna Kapusta, head of women investors and customer engagement at Fidelity Investments.

"It can bring with it a host of financial challenges, including several hidden costs that women may not be aware of," says Kapusta. "These include an impact on potential raises and promotions, [as well as an impact to retirement] contributions and potential growth of retirement savings."

With regard to retirement savings and growth, in particular, when a woman steps away from work (or downshifts to something less than full-time), she's not only sacrificing a stream of income, or a portion of that income, but she's also eliminating the retirement contributions that may have been made from that salary each pay period. And if the employer provided matching contributions to the retirement account, those too are lost. There's also the loss of potential investment growth for the contributions not being made.

Data also shows that women who step out of the workforce often return to a dramatically reduced salary—anywhere from 15 to 45 percent less, says Kapusta.

"When you come back at that lower salary, then you've got a lower base for everything—from bonuses to retirement contributions," continues Kapusta. "You're facing a different salary trajectory over the course of your career."

There are still more financial implications tied to the burnout women are facing as well. Leaving the workforce or opting for part-time work may also trigger loss of health savings accounts (HSAs), and may mean they are now shouldering out-of-pocket costs for health care coverage. None of which touches upon the elephant in the room—the impact to Social Security credits.

Social Security benefits are based on the top 35 years of one's earnings. "If you step away after you're somewhat established, it could impact that 35-year measure, because again when you step away, your salary over time may not be as high as it might have been," says Kapusta.