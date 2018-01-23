For those obsessed with Netflix’s The Crown, or if you’re counting down the days until the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you might want to consider a new career move. The Royal Household, the organization that supports the Queen and the royal family, is hiring for 16 new jobs in Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse (the Queen’s official residence in Scotland).

Most of the jobs are summer positions—perhaps the royal family is banking on royal wedding mania to drive even more tourism. At Buckingham Palace, there are summer openings in the retail, ticket sales, and visitor services departments that pay about £10 an hour (approximately $13.97), and include training and free lunch. These positions run from July through October and require a commitment of a minimum of 300 hours for the contract, with employees working around four to five days a week (including weekends)—so even though, technically, you won’t have a bedroom in Buckingham Palace, you’ll be spending plenty of your summer there.

Windsor Castle will probably be more popular than ever with the summer tourist crowd, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married on the property at St. George’s Chapel. Seasonal jobs there are similar to the ones at Buckingham Palace with retail, visitor services, and ticketing positions available. These jobs run from June to September, pay £8.75 an hour (approximately $12.23), and also include free lunch and training. Employees are expected to work 37.5 hours a week, five days a week. Similar roles are available at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

If you’re looking for a more full-time position, the Royal Household is also hiring a Collections Information Assistant (cataloging books and manuscripts) and Archivist at Windsor Castle; plus, a Vetting Officer (someone who does verification checks on people who live and work in the royal residences) at Buckingham Palace.

But the crown (pun intended) jewel of job openings is the Communications Officer role at Buckingham Palace, which involves responding to press inquiries, managing coverage for royal engagements and events, and “travel in the UK or overseas to support important visits and engagements.” You might find yourself on a plane with Prince George or Meghan Markle for a royal visit.