If you’re looking for a job that will pay you well, satisfy you, and let you work from home (or wherever life takes you), you’re going to want to see this list.

If you’ve ever thought about leaving your job, now may be the perfect time to finally jump ship. Whatever your reason for wanting a new gig—be it wanting the perks of working from home, more vacation time, a salary bump, or simply wanting a change—it’s your time to shine.

The U.S. unemployment rate is at its lowest in 50 years, and plenty of businesses are waiting to hire you. If you’d rather do away with an office, check out these work from home companies, or just take a gander at job search site Glassdoor’s list of The Best Jobs in America 2019.

In early 2019, the company evaluated millions of roles to compile its list, taking job satisfaction, earnings potential, and number of job openings into account for its final ranking of top jobs.

“There’s no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country. As a result, we’re seeing a spike in demand for highly-skilled workers in 2019,” Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell shared in a statement accompanying the data. “With such a healthy job market kicking off 2019, we’re seeing many of these Best Jobs open for people to apply to and get hired at employers across all industries and in all areas of the country.”

But, unsatisfied with just this simple list, remote job search site FlexJobs took Glassdoor’s findings one step further to find out which of the jobs on the list also offered remote options for those looking to work from anywhere (including from home).

“People spend a large amount of their days in their jobs, so it's important to find jobs where people want to be, long term,” Glassdoor’s Stansell told CBS. And where people want to be often means being able to work from home, or from the road. In fact, some 70 percent of the global workforce already works remotely at least one day a week, and that number is only expected to grow.

“If you offer workers the chance to work where they need to be, and not where they are told to go to, it completely transforms their view of the company, they are more productive,” WeWork Chief Executive Mark Dixon told CNBC about the growing remote workforce. “If they can work at an office near to where they live or near to where they need to be, it’s totally transformational.”

Want to join this transformational experience? Here are 42 of the best work from home jobs in America for 2019, according to FlexJobs: