If the ever-growing wishlist of holiday presents has you wishing you had some extra money stashed away, now could be the right time to start a work-from-home gig. A part-time job that lets you work right from your living room and gives you the flexibility to pick up your kids after school could be the ideal side-hustle to supplement your holiday shopping fund.

The good news is, according to the job-searching pros at FlexJobs, the market for seasonal jobs looks great right now, with over 700,000 holidays positions expected. To help us narrow down all of these options to find the jobs that are the most likely to accommodate your already-busy agenda, the experts at FlexJobs rounded up the eight best work-from-home jobs this holiday season. All of these jobs can be done from your home office (or living room couch), so starting a side-hustle won't even require braving the winter weather.

Ideal for moms who have toddlers to take care of during the day, this part-time work-from-home gig lets you work evening hours and some weekends. While your kids are sleeping, you'll be taking after-hours calls, handling new resident inquiries, and overseeing all after-hours resident schedules. Prior experience in home healthcare is preferred.

If you have a personal computer and a reliable internet connection, consider this job transcribing material related to law enforcement and investigations. If you love listening in on the police scanner, this could be your dream job.

For those who love talking on the phone, this position that requires conducting over-the-phone surveys could be a match. A reliable internet connection, a PC computer, and telephone access are required.

If you're tech-savvy, love social media, and have an Android smartphone, apply for this mobile research reviewer position. You'll be testing out new mobile products and providing valuable feedback.

Dreaming of a job that lets you work anywhere in the world? Consider this part-time, year-round team building manager position. You'll be coordinating team events, scheduling meetings, and helping onboard new hires.

If you have some prior experience being an executive assistant, apply for this work-from-home job where you'll be coordinating meetings, travel, and communication from the comfort of your home office.

Want a job that leaves your busy weekdays free? Opt for this virtual health coach position that only requires weekend hours and you'll be coaching clients to meet their individual health goals.

If you're an experienced writer who has used SEO tools, apply for this freelance writing gig and you'll be typing up video scripts while your kids are at school.