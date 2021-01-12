These Are the Top Companies Hiring Work-From-Home Employees in 2021

It's been close to a year since the majority of companies asked their office-based employees to start working from home until further notice (thanks, coronavirus pandemic). Whether or not certain employers start—or have already started—letting their staff back to the office by now, remote work continues to be a preferable and/or necessary setup for a lot of professionals. In other words, there's never been a better time to seek remote roles.

Pandemic health concerns aside, the flexibility and freedom that working from home provides has always made it enticing. In fact, well before the COVID crisis, remote work was on the rise: The number of people telecommuting in the U.S. increased 159 percent between 2005 and 2017, according to an analysis by FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics. Remote employees can live and work from anywhere—coffee shops, a home office, across the globe from headquarters, even the beach (WiFi permitting, of course). They can alter their hours to suit their work style (in one 2020 survey, 95 percent of respondents said their productivity had increased or stayed the same while working remotely during COVID). They save money, time, and gas without a daily commute or spending on corporate-approved attire. They can squeeze in a workout or errands on their lunch break. Interested yet?

If you're looking to make your dreams of a permanent work-from-home gig a reality, FlexJobs, a subscription service for job seekers featuring flexible and remote jobs, shared its eighth annual list of the top 100 companies hiring for remote positions in 2021. After combing through the remote job listings of nearly 57,000 companies in its database, FlexJobs found the companies with the most remote-friendly positions (openings must offer 100-percent, partial, or optional remote work) than any others throughout 2020.

"The coronavirus pandemic has permanently reshaped the workplace and how, when, and where people work," FlexJobs founder and CEO, Sara Sutton, said in the press release. "Business models have been forever disrupted with the realization that remote work is smart, strategic, and sustainable for companies to embrace, improving not only the bottom line but also providing benefits to the overall workforce."

Here are the top 20 companies hiring for remote-friendly jobs (head here for the full 100 list). Some great news? Williams-Sonoma made it into the top 10. Does that mean you could be working for your favorite retailer from the couch? Yes, yes it could. And though not at the very top, Dell, Aetna, Hilton, Wayfair, and Amazon are on there as well.

Top 25 Companies Hiring for Remote Jobs in 2021 Lionbridge TTEC Liveops Working Solutions Kelly Services/Kelly Connect Williams-Sonoma TranscribeMe Sutherland Robert Half International Transcom UnitedHealth Group Cactus Communications Citrix EF Education First Randstad K12 Supporting Strategies Aerotek Kforce BELAY Amazon VocoVision Oracle Thermo Fisher Scientific Salesforce