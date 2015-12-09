These Are the Best Companies to Work for in the U.S.

If your New Year's resolution is to find a new job, you might want to consult Glassdoor's eighth annual Employees' Awards, which highlight the top 50 large, medium, and small businesses to work for in the U.S. and in parts of Europe. Glassdoor, a jobs and recruiting site, uses employee reviews and experiences to come up with the most desirable workplaces. When rating a company, employees are encouraged to be honest and offer candid advice: they rate CEOs, discuss company culture, and even discuss compensation (an often-taboo topic). Below are the top 10 large companies to work for in the U.S., but you can visit Glassdoor's blog for the full list of winners across America and overseas.