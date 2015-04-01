A mentor can be helpful for just about anyone, but it can be hard to decide who exactly that person should be. In this week's episode of "Adulthood Made Easy," host Sam Zabell talks to Bucky Keady, Vice President of Talent Management at Time Inc. (Real Simple's parent company), who has a few easy secrets for finding a mentor, and fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.



You might think your mentor has to be someone in your office, but as Keady points out, that isn't the case. In fact, your mentor might not even be in your industry, she says, and you can have more than one—what she calls a "board of directors." If you're nervous about approaching senior employees at work or are unsure what conversations topics are on- or off-limits to have with your mentor, listen to the full episode below and don't forget to subscribe to all of our podcasts on iTunes.

