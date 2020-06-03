Cyclists Around the World Are Riding to Spread Kindness Today

There’s plenty of information that proves two wheels are better than four. Not only does biking improve physical and mental health, the sustainable means of transportation is also a key driver in bettering the environment.

There's never been a better time than now to whip out your two-wheeler and throw your gas guzzler in park. In honor of World Bicycle Day today, the World Bicycle Relief (WBR) organization has started a global movement to spread good will in local communities.

The movement calls for people around the world to hop on their bike and perform an act of kindness—whether that’s delivering food to a first responder, picking up groceries for a neighbor, or planting a tree (while following local social distancing guidelines, of course)—and sharing their story on social media using #CyclingActsofKindness.

To keep the kindness rolling (pun absolutely intended), they’re also asking people to rally the community and ask friends to join with their own #CyclingActsofKindness. According to WBR, the campaign aims to make even small acts of kindness visible and celebrate them around the world, connecting cyclists and stories with valuable social impact.

A hashtag search on social media already reveals a plethora of inspiring stories from people all over the world. Among the many acts of kindness from participating members, people are collecting trash on the streets, handing out bike accessories to fellow cyclists, supporting local restaurants, and delivering homemade food to people in the neighborhood.

If you want to do more, you can also donate to World Bicycle Relief, the group that mobilized the movement and helps to bring bicycles to people in need. In developing countries, distance is a huge barrier to simple things like attending school, receiving healthcare, and delivering goods to market. Millions of people are forced to walk for miles every day just to survive and complete everyday tasks. World Bicycle Relief works to distribute specially designed, locally assembled bicycles to empower students, health workers, and entrepreneurs in rural developing regions. Since its inception, the group has delivered half a million bikes to third world countries.