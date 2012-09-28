Portraits of Love: How One Father Captured the True Essence of His Autistic Son

By Timothy Archibald
Updated October 08, 2012
Timothy Archibald
Around the time my son Elijah—Eli, for short—began kindergarten, many questions arose about his unusual behavior. There were problems at school and emotional challenges at home, and it was clear that he was very different, in all ways, from his younger brother. As a dad, I felt I couldn’t really connect with him, I couldn’t understand him—and he couldn’t understand me.To kill time one afternoon, I brought out the camera and figured I’d photograph him to see if I could observe anything that would help me understand him. Soon he wanted to participate.The project started very simply: Together we would take note of something—a body movement, a gesture, a household prop—and agree to make a photograph with that when the light got good. Eli would perform and I would operate the camera. The images that resulted seemed to get me into my son’s brain. And as we were working together, he seemed to get into my brain as well.This project continued for three years and culminated in my book Echolilia/Sometimes I Wonder, which was published in 2010. Afterward it seemed like Eli and I didn’t need to make these pictures together anymore. We had already built a bridge.”Here are seven beautiful and poignant photographs of Eli, taken by his father. To learn more about Echolilia or to buy the book, go to Timothy Archibald’s website.
1 of 7

Closed System

Timothy Archibald

I came home one day, and Eli had discovered he could blow into one end of the vacuum hose and hear the sounds and vibrations amplified through the other end. He was doing it over and over and over, and finally we decided to go outside with it. The resulting image seemed to exemplify the idea listening closely to yourself and the feeling of being totally at peace with your own little system.

2 of 7

Kitchen Table

Timothy Archibald

Eli consistently wakes up at 5:50 a.m. every morning. It is my job to get up early with him, get food into him as quickly as possible, and essentially hang out before the rest of the family gets up. These times have a magical quietness to them, and they give us a time to connect before the rest of the family awakes. One morning I came out and saw this scene. Although, the flowers he is so intensely sniffing actually have no scent at all.

3 of 7

Elijah In My Sweatshirt

Timothy Archibald

Eli had spent the week carrying around this toy baby that used to be his brother’s. One morning it was gloriously foggy, and I asked him to come out to take a photograph in the fog. He grabbed a sweatshirt and grabbed the baby and headed out with me. The sweatshirt was mine, and too big for him, and the baby wasn’t a cherished toy, but something that was commonplace that week. Looking through the camera I felt the photo mirrored our roles as parent and child and how they can shift back and forth at times.

4 of 7

Red Balloon

Timothy Archibald

This was an early photograph in the project. Eli’s sense of total absorption, this deep sense of study and wonder, came through clearly in this photograph.

5 of 7

Funnel

Timothy Archibald

Eli spends most of his time in an air of distraction, occasionally punctuated by moments of hyper-focus—a focus so deep no on can break him free of it. In this image, he’d just realized that our kitchen funnel fit perfectly around his head—a discovery that clearly brought out one of his moments of hyper-focus.

6 of 7

The Listening Device

Timothy Archibald

Eli found this tube in the mail that had come one day. Immediately he attached it to his arm and it became another appendage to him—an extension of what he already has. Then it was a gun, then it was a crutch, then it was a third leg. All the things he could imagine, it would become. When I got out the camera, it turned into a listening device, something that enhances a sense he already has.

7 of 7

Front Lawn

Timothy Archibald

Eli loves to have his senses stimulated. When he finally got an iPod, this was his favorite pastime—back down on the scratchy grass, face to the sky, and music filling his ears. We took this photograph one pretty fall evening when he was eight. It was the last image for the project.

By Timothy Archibald