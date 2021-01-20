20 Micro (Yet Mighty) Self-Care Challenges That'll Make Any Day Better

“There is something about making your bed that starts your day off right. When you commit to doing something each day, you get into a routine that can help you be successful. Plus, a made bed just looks nice and feels better when you jump into it at night. My tip is to do it as soon as you get out of bed. It’s a great way to focus on that task at hand each morning before being distracted. If someone else is still sleeping — politely wait for them to awaken and then make it soon after. Making your bed each morning won't give you a six-pack, but in order to do hard things daily, it requires our mind to be on board. Making your bed is one of the few things you can be perfect in, which in turn makes it easier to do other hard things throughout the day.” —Drew Manning, fitness coach and author