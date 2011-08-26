Remembering Loved Ones Lost on September 11

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Gareth McConnell
One decade after the attacks of September 11, 2001, 10 people pay tribute to loved ones lost and share the unique, enduring ways in which they celebrate their lives.
Ann Douglas

Gareth McConnell

Bear Island, Meredith, New Hampshire

Her son, Frederick John Cox, 27, an associate at the investment-banking firm Sandler O’Neill + Partners, died in the collapse of the World Trade Center’s Tower Two.

Read Ann's story.

Sarah Wainio

Gareth McConnell

Baltimore

Her sister, Honor Elizabeth Wainio, 27, a retail district manager, was on United Flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Read Sarah's story.

Akilah Jefferson

Gareth McConnell

Suitland, Maryland

Her uncle, Robert Russell, 52, worked as a military-budget supervisory analyst. He was on the first floor of the Pentagon when the building was struck.

Read Akilah's story.

Dorry Tompsett (with daughter Emily)

Gareth McConnell

Garden City, New York

Her husband, Stephen Tompsett, 39, a senior vice president at the brokerage firm Instinet, was attending the Risk Waters Group’s financial-technology conference at Windows on the World when the plane struck Tower One.

Read Dorry's story.

Devita Bishundat

Gareth McConnell

Washington, D.C.

Her brother, Kris Romeo Bishundat, 23, an information technician, second class, in the U.S. Navy, died in the attack on the Pentagon.

Read Devita's story.

Anthony Lilore

Gareth McConnell

New York City

His brother, Craig Lilore, a 30-year-old stock trader at Cantor Fitzgerald, died in the collapse of Tower One.

Read Anthony's story.

Brad Burlingame

Gareth McConnell

Los Angeles

His brother, Charles Burlingame, 51, was the pilot of American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon.

Read Brad's story.

Carole O’Hare

Gareth McConnell

Danville, California

Her mother, Hilda Marcin, a 79-year-old retiree from Mount Olive, New Jersey, died in the crash of United Flight 93.

Read Carole's story.

Jane Randel (with husband Charles)

Gareth McConnell

Maplewood, New Jersey

Her friend, Douglas MacMillan Cherry, 38, a vice president for Aon Corporation, was in Tower Two when the plane struck.

Read Jane's story.

Tyrone Fripp

Gareth McConnell

New York City

His best friend, Eric Bennett, 29, a vice president at Alliance Consulting Group, died when the plane struck Tower One.

Read Tyrone's story.

By Real Simple