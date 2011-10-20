By Jancee Dunn



Should a catastrophe strike my home, there are a couple of things I could not leave behind. They’re not what you might expect: a red checked apron and a crumbling piece of candy that has been stashed in my freezer for seven years.



I should explain. I am not a hoarder. Nor am I a particularly messy cook. For 15 years, I was a music journalist. And back in 2004 I received my dream assignment: to spend a day with Loretta Lynn at her Tennessee home.



I grew up listening to Lynn’s albums, which were filched from my parents and played to death on my cheap green plastic record player. In my imagination, she was always warm, funny, thoroughly lovely. So I was thrilled by the opportunity—but jittery, too. I had learned from experience that legends aren’t always who you hope they might be.



I needn’t have worried. Looking sprightly in a purple sparkly shirt and black pants, Lynn greeted me at her door with a big kiss. “You hungry?” she asked, and hustled me into her kitchen. She pointed out bologna and mayonnaise in the fridge and a loaf of bread she had baked. As I demolished a sandwich, I saw her start to relax, relieved that I wasn’t some uptight New York vegetarian.



Then she made a suggestion. “Hon, why don’t we make some peanut butter fudge?” As we charged around, pulling out sugar and throwing butter and hefty blobs of Jif into a pot, she regaled me with tales of her hardscrabble upbringing: how she wore floursack dresses and went without shoes. How dinner could consist of a possum, caught by her mother. How she didn’t see a flush toilet until she was 13. She was so absorbed in the telling, and I in the listening, that we lost track of the candy, and the concoction boiled over. The fudge came out in crumbly nuggets, but Lynn just shrugged and got two spoons. We sat barefoot on her couch and ate it like cereal.



A week after I came home, I received a package in the mail. Inside was a cheery apron, a box of fudge, and a note. “I hope you like this fudge better! I wanted to send you some to show how it’s supposed to be! Love you, Loretta Lynn.” I felt tingles.



It’s rare to have your idols live up to your outsize expectations, and it’s not fair to expect them to do so. But I felt grateful that I didn’t have to disappoint that idealistic nine-year-old part of me. I ate all the fudge except the one small chunk, but I never use the apron—what if it got stained? Though I’m guessing that Loretta would probably laugh and tell me to put the dang thing on, already.



Jancee Dunn is the author of Why Is My Mother Getting a Tattoo? And Other Questions I Wish I Never Had to Ask ($14, amazon.com).