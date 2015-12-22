Quiz: What Should Your New Year’s Resolution Be?

Is your list of New Year's resolutions a mile long? When you've resolved to alter almost every aspect of your life—eat less, exercise more, get organized, wake up earlier—something is bound to fall by the wayside. This year, pledge to make just one (or two) lifestyle changes instead. Here, we've narrowed down the long list of common resolutions to help you choose what to focus on. Before you begin, take stock of these four simple strategies to help you actually stick to this year’s resolution.