This 10-Year-Old “Mini-Monet” Donates the Tens of Thousands of Dollars She Earns From Her Paintings To Charity

Most of our childhood paintings probably wouldn’t sell for any actual monetary value (unless the customer is our parents), but Daisy Watt is already one of the most coveted artists in the business at only 10 years old. In fact, her watercolor paintings—which have sold for £10,000 a piece (over 13,000 U.S. dollars)—have already deemed her the title of mini Monet.

Daisy started painting at the age of 6 when she created a picture for her grandparents who were diagnosed with cancer. Her mom Karen, who is a primary school teacher with a degree in art, spotted the young girl’s talent, and asked if she’d like to paint another canvas to be displayed at a local gallery and auctioned for cancer charities.

That second piece, which featured a scattering of forget-me-nots for those who had died and bright flowers for those who survived, incorporated a color scheme that transitioned from dark to light to represent the battle with cancer. It attracted bids from all over the world and went for £9,500 ($12,000). The masterpiece even became so popular that 100 special edition prints were commissioned and snapped up by buyers from Canada and Hong Kong.

Since then, she has auctioned off 25 works for charity, sold one-off originals, and even developed prints—which sell for £100 ($130) apiece. Her total earnings thus far amount to a whopping £50,000 (about $66,000)—and every single cent has been donated to charity.

Daisy paints almost every day now, and the original works and prints she creates always feature flowers of some kind. Her favorite activity is heading out of her studio and into the garden with her paints for inspiration.

During the lockdown, the talented artist painted a rainbow of daisies as a tribute to front line workers. The cards and magnets she sold featuring the design brought in £1,700 (about $2,200), all of which she donated to the National Health Service. After her rise to fame, the organization Cancer Research featured one of her paintings on their "thank you" cards, which get distributed to families whose loved ones make legacy donations. To add on to her already overflowing list of accomplishments, she was even the recipient of the Yorkshire Young Achiever for Arts award and has won The Don Valley Festival award for the past four years.

"I'm just so proud of her," Daisy's mother Karen told the Daily Mail UK. "Although she's always been really creative, ever since she could hold a paintbrush, it wasn't until she created that painting for her grandparents that we realized she had something special."

It’s clear that Daisy is a natural, especially considering the fact that she’s never really been through art training lessons. “One time we were sitting down painting tulips and I turned to her and said ‘right, how are we going to figure out the shape here?’ I was trying to work it out and in that time she was dipping her paintbrush in different paints,” said Karen. “Then with three different colors on the brush she started to paint. It was just the perfect tulip! She doesn’t have to draw an outline and will splat the paint in just the right place. It just comes so naturally to her.”

Despite the tremendous feedback and success of her floral landscapes, Karen says that Daisy is shy about her artwork and gets embarrassed by all the praise. "The thing is she is really shy and humble about her work. She cringes at the attention and doesn't see what all the fuss is about. I hope when she’s older she realizes just what a special thing she has been doing."