Kids, What is the One Thing You Can’t Live Without?
Shockingly, the ever dependable blankie didn’t get a shout-out, but shoes, soda, and cheese did. Go figure.
I couldn’t live without music, because it has feelings just like we do ― it can be happy, sad, or just normal.
Carrie, 10
Atlanta, Georgia
My bobos ― the bunnies I sleep with.
Ella, 5
St. Louis, Missouri
Parmesan cheese.
Mallory, 2
Palo Alto, California
I cannot live without my accessories, because necklaces, earrings, and bracelets make me look fabulous!
Amani, 9
Brooklyn, New York
Shoes, because I like them and they protect my feet.
Cassandra, 8
Dyersburg, Tennessee
What I couldn’t live without is my sister, because my life would be more empty. My life would be missing a piece, like a puzzle waiting for its final part. I am so spoiled because I have a great relationship with my sister, and without it I know I would not be who I am.
Katrina, 11
Brooklyn, New York
I can’t live without my toys. I love them, and I don’t want to give them away.
Noah, 4
Houston, Texas
My little blue bunny.
Cole, 3
Germantown, Tennessee
I could not live without Polly Pockets, because I play with them every day.
Sophie, 6
Atlanta, Georgia
Books. They give me information.
Trevor, 9
Trumbull, Connecticut
Well…nothing. I have everything I need.
Finn, 4
Santa Cruz, California
Emily, my American Girl doll.
Elle, 5
Orlando, Florida
Mommy and Daddy and Sam and Molly (my brother and sister).
James, 4
Charlotte, North Carolina
Coca-Cola!
Kaitlin, 13
Milan, Tennessee
I need a bed. What if I didn’t have a bed? How would I sleep at night? But mostly we need lightbulbs. Otherwise it might be so dark we wouldn’t be able to see the monsters at night.
Brady, 4
Chicago, Illinois
My heart, because it helps me stay alive.
Edie, 5
Atlanta, Georgia
Gwapes (grapes).
Claire, 2
Houston, Texas
My sleeping friends that I sleep with every night. They are stuffed animals. Some are ducks, and some are dogs, and one is a monkey. But I don’t think I can remember their names.
Barron, 5
Georgetown, South Carolina