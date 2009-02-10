Kids, What is the One Thing You Can’t Live Without?

I couldn’t live without music, because it has feelings just like we do ― it can be happy, sad, or just normal.

Carrie, 10

Atlanta, Georgia



My bobos ― the bunnies I sleep with.

Ella, 5

St. Louis, Missouri



Parmesan cheese.

Mallory, 2

Palo Alto, California



I cannot live without my accessories, because necklaces, earrings, and bracelets make me look fabulous!

Amani, 9

Brooklyn, New York



Shoes, because I like them and they protect my feet.

Cassandra, 8

Dyersburg, Tennessee



What I couldn’t live without is my sister, because my life would be more empty. My life would be missing a piece, like a puzzle waiting for its final part. I am so spoiled because I have a great relationship with my sister, and without it I know I would not be who I am.

Katrina, 11

Brooklyn, New York



I can’t live without my toys. I love them, and I don’t want to give them away.

Noah, 4

Houston, Texas



My little blue bunny.

Cole, 3

Germantown, Tennessee



I could not live without Polly Pockets, because I play with them every day.

Sophie, 6

Atlanta, Georgia



Books. They give me information.

Trevor, 9

Trumbull, Connecticut

