Understanding the Difference Between Intrinsic and Extrinsic Motivation Can Help You Develop Healthier Habits

The simple way to think about the difference between intrinsic motivation and extrinsic motivation is to consider the motive that gets you moving. “People feel intrinsically motivated when they’re doing something just because it’s interesting for its own sake,” Silvia says. “They find it interesting, enjoyable and meaningful.”

If you’re intrinsically motivated, it’s super easy for you to keep going, even in the face of obstacles. “When you feel intrinsically motivated, you don’t have procrastination or perfectionism, and while you’re doing it, it’s very absorbing and very interesting,” Silvia says.

Extrinsic motivation, on the other hand, comes from a different place—whether you’re clocking time at the gym in an effort to stay healthy or completing a work project to make your boss happy (and earn that paycheck). “Sometimes they’re just doing it for a reward—quite a lot of work falls into this category,” Silvia says. “They’re doing it out of a sense of duty or obligation. It’s not something they really want to do, but something they feel [they] ought to do.”

While it may seem like intrinsic motivation is best, there are plenty of situations where extrinsic motivation can be more desirable.

“A lot of good stuff happens when people are extrinsically motivated,” Silvia says. And in fact, there are times when passion shouldn’t be in the driver’s seat. “If you think of your accountant, do you want the accountant that’s driven by a sober sense of duty or do you want the one that accounting is so cranked up and inspired, and seeking that ‘accountant high?’”

