39 Good Morning Quotes to Start Your Day
Need a little motivation to get yourself up and out of bed? Sometimes, all you need is a few wise words (and maybe, a venti cup of coffee) to create a good morning—and a really good start to your day.
Try a few of these good morning quotes to help inspire you and get you motivated. They can be the mantra for your morning meditation, or simply be some wise words to live by as you go about your morning routine.
“An early-morning walk is a blessing for the whole day.”
– Henry David Thoreau
“The breeze at dawn has secrets to tell you. Don’t go back to sleep.”
—Rumi
“Morning comes whether you set the alarm or not.”
—Ursula K. Le Guin
“In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.”
– Khalil Gibran
“When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love."
– Marcus Aurelius
“I orchestrate my mornings to the tune of coffee.”
– Terri Guillemets
"You've got to get up every morning with a smile on your face, and show the world all the love in your heart. Then people gonna treat you better. You're gonna find, yes, you will, that you're beautiful as you feel."
—Carole King
“Give every day the chance to become the most beautiful day of your life.”
—Mark Twain
“The day will be what you make it, so rise, like the sun, and burn.”
—William C. Hannan
“Morning without you is a dwindled dawn.”
—Emily Dickinson
“Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day."
– Alice Morse Earle
“There is a morning inside you waiting to burst open into light.”
– Rumi
“My future starts when I wake up every morning.”
—Miles Davis
“This is a wonderful day. I’ve never seen this one before.”
– Maya Angelou
“Now that your eyes are open, make the sun jealous with your burning passion to start the day. Make the sun jealous or stay in bed.”
– Malak El Halabi
“I’ve got nothing to say but it’s OK, good morning, good morning.”
—The Beatles
“Good morning, friend, good morning, friend. Yes, I'm feeling like a million since the morning you moved in.”
—Johnny Cash
"The sun has not caught me in bed in 50 years."
—Thomas Jefferson
“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.”
—Eleanor Roosevelt
“First thing every morning before you arise say out loud, I believe, three times.”
—Ovid
“I learned to love myself, because I sleep with myself every night and I wake up with myself every morning, and if I don’t like myself, there’s no reason to even live the life.”
– Gabourey Sidibe
“I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world.”
—E.B. White
"When the day that lies ahead of me seems impossible to face. When someone else instead of me always seems to know the way. Then I look at you, and the world's alright with me. Just one look at you, and I know it's gonna be a lovely day.”
—Bill Withers
“It's a beautiful day. Don't let it get away."
—U2
“You can only come to the morning through the shadows.”
—J.R.R. Tolkien
"It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life, for me, and I'm feeling good."
—Nina Simone
“You have to have a dream so you can get up in the morning."
– Billy Wilder
"Oh, what a beautiful mornin', oh, what a beautiful day. I got a beautiful feelin' everything's goin' my way."
—Lyrics from Oklahoma