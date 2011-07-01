Margaret Babyak (at left), 32, clinical social worker, Fairfield, Connecticut



Jill Lauren, 50, learning specialist and author, New York City



Jumbled letters. That’s all Margaret saw when she stared at the chalkboard. In 1986, at age eight, she was diagnosed with dyslexia. Although Margaret’s teacher was aware of her learning disability, she kept calling on her to read aloud. “She didn’t understand how agonizing it was,” says Margaret. As a result, Margaret would feign sickness or hide in the bathroom. She was teased mercilessly by other kids.



Then one morning she was pulled out of class to meet a new learning specialist. “I thought Ms. Lauren was the most wonderful woman in the world,” she recalls. “She had a way of talking to me that made me feel special.” When Margaret admitted her terror of reading aloud, Jill suggested she say something to her teacher. For days they practiced what Margaret would say. Then Jill stood with her as she asked the teacher either not to call on her or to assign her a passage in advance so she could practice. It worked.



“I couldn’t believe an authority figure had listened to me,” says Margaret. “It reinforced what Jill had told me: I could control my own life.” Jill continued to teach her for the next three years. And even after Margaret moved on to middle school, Jill’s empowering advice stayed with her: In sixth grade, when she was assigned to a class for kids with behavioral issues, she went to the principal’s office and asked to be placed in a mainstream class.



Every school year, Margaret met with her teachers and requested help. “At first some chided me for using my dyslexia as an excuse for underperforming,” she says. “But I always asked.” And when a high school teacher told Margaret to get a retail job rather than apply to college, Margaret didn’t listen. “Jill drilled into my head that I could succeed at anything,” she says. Indeed, Margaret went on to earn a master’s degree in social work.



Margaret, in turn, had changed the trajectory of Jill’s life. “When I met Margaret, she didn’t know what a learning difference was,” says Jill. “I explained that sometimes smart people have difficulty processing information in one area but can develop strategies to address it. Margaret listened and said, ‘This should be in a book for kids.’ ” Jill never forgot that suggestion. Eight years later, she wrote the book Succeeding With LD ($17, amazon.com) and dedicated it, in part, to one particularly “smart and courageous student.”



Margaret still struggles with her dyslexia. “An e-mail that takes most people 10 minutes to write will take me 30,” she says. “But in the end I will get it done.” And each time she attempts to tell Jill, who has a private practice teaching kids with learning disabilities, how much she has helped her, says Margaret, “Jill turns it around. ‘No, you’ve helped me!’ So after all these years, I’ve found one thing this wonderful educator needs to learn herself: how to take a compliment.”