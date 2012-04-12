What’s Your Daily Morning Ritual?
Mommy and Me Time
A little voice (or some mornings a big cry) wakes me up from down the hall. I go get my baby, feed her, cuddle with her, and then we're downstairs for "coffee time" for mommy and "play time" for baby. The absolute best way to start my day (especially when I'm greeted with a big baby smile)!
—Lisa C.
Yoga Prep
Yoga every workday morning to clear my head and wake me up and send me out the door ready for anything my day may bring.
—Lois M.
A Natural Start
I start my morning sitting on our back deck with the flowers and herbs, kind of communing with nature while I say my prayers then read a daily devotional. This is a peaceful and perfect start for my day!
—Leigh-Leigh H.
Early Exercise
I get up before the kids, and work out! It is the best way to kick start my day!
—Susan G.
Hydration First
I drink a huge glass of purified water with a squeeze of lemon juice. It gets digestive juices flowing and kick starts the metabolism, plus alleviates dehydration issues.
—Shae R.
Dream Analysis
The kids crawl in our bed and we all take a few minutes to snuggle and talk about any dreams we had...then we hit the breakfast table.
—Heather B.
Bed and Beyond
I make the bed the moment I get up. Do not pass go, do not collect $200 until that bed is made. It really energizes me for the rest of the day—makes me want to keep the rest of the house/my life in order, seeing that the bed is in order!
—Aliza R.
A Hot Tip
Hot towel on the face. Best way to wake up.
—Sarah P.
Animal Awakening
Our alarm goes off at 5:30 a.m. Within seconds our two large Labrador Retrievers are jumping in the bed very, very happy to help us greet the day! My husband takes them for a walk and while he is doing that, I feed our two cats, have a cup of coffee and watch the local news for 10 minutes before getting in the shower.
—Dawn U.