11 Inspiring Quotes About School

By Victoria Mechler
Updated June 25, 2018
Jim Franco
Getting back into the swing of things is difficult for teacher and student. Here's a round-up that'll ease the back-to-school transition.
A Quote by Pablo Picasso

“What one does is what counts and not what one had the intention of doing.”

A Quote from Amelia Earhart

“The most effective way to do it, is to do it.”

A Quote by Robert Frost

“Two roads diverged in a wood
and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.”

A Quote by Christopher Columbus

“By prevailing over all obstacles and distractions, one may unfailingly arrive at his chosen goal or destination.”

A Quote by Thomas Jefferson

“Where the press is free and every man is able to read, all is safe.”

A Quote by C.V. Wedgwood

“An educated man should know everything about something, and something about everything.”

A Quote by Eleanor Roosevelt

“We gain strength, and courage, and confidence by each experience in which we really stop to look fear in the face…we must do that which we think we cannot.”

A Quote by George Eliot

“Failure after long perseverance is much grander than never to have a striving good enough to be called a failure.”

A Quote by Helen Keller

“I am only one; but still am one. I cannot do everything, but still can do something. I will not refuse to do the something I can do.”

A Quote by Plato

“I never did anything worth doing by accident, nor did any of my inventions come by accident; they came by work.”

A Quote by Alexander Graham Bell

“A man, as a general rule, owes very little to what he is born with—a man is what he makes himself.”

