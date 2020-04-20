8 Ways to Volunteer Right Now—Without Leaving Your Home

Image zoom Getty Images

Just because we're all homebound right now doesn’t mean that we can’t still do good. In fact, now, more than ever, is an important time to support organizations in need. Not just our frontline workers (although please support them!), but those that always need our help, from sheltered animals to foster kids.

With the current stay-at-home mandates, many volunteer organizations were forced to quickly pivot to a virtual model in order to continue their important work. One such organization is The Honeycomb Project, a group that (usually) plans in-person volunteer opportunities for families across the Chicago area. “It really became evident to us that our partners need us more than ever,” says co-founder Kristina Lowenstein. So she took the group's mission digital with Honeycomb at Home, a national resource of weekly emails full of great TED talks on different organizations, questions to prompt and inspire change, and projects people can do to support those in need, no matter your age (get the kids involved too!) or where you live. “This is such a great way to kickstart family commitment to philanthropy,” she says. “There is more opportunity to ignite change across our community than ever before."

Here are eight ways to give back from the comfort of your own home.