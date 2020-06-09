11 Tips for Safely Attending Peaceful Protests

Important details about city-wide events are usually posted on social media and websites—check Facebook’s Events tab or groups like Black Lives Matter that are associated with the cause. At many protests and marches, organizers will encourage attendees to sign up for email newsletters and mailing lists; this is another way to stay up to date on future protests, marches, and other ways to support the cause.

Organizers' event posts will give you an idea of logistics (where to park, march route, timing, and names of any speakers), along with any rules about what’s allowed, if the protest is being coordinated in conjunction with local authorities.