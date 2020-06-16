The Easy Guide to Hanging a Hammock

If you’re planning a more permanent setup, you can use a hammock stand—it’s built to handle the weight, and will allow you to move your hammock, so you can follow the sun (or stick to the shade). It also makes it super simple to set up your hammock. Just place the loops on the stand’s hooks and relax—no extra hardware or drilling required. You can also hang a hammock between a pair of posts on a porch or deck, or even from studs in a wall or ceiling, if you’re looking to hang a hammock indoors.

For more temporary placements, look for a pair of sturdy trees that are at least 10 to 15 feet apart. Generally, trees that are at least 12 inches in diameter and look healthy will do the trick.

