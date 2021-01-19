Our Best-Ever Tips for Being More Productive (and Ditching Procrastination for Good)

Maybe you just don’t feel like working, or you’re resentful that you’re not on vacation—or anywhere else. That’s OK, says Sue Rasmussen, author of My Desk Is Driving Me Crazy. Own those emotions so they don’t consume you. “Most people ignore what they’re feeling and think if they buckle down and muscle through the workday, they’ll be fine,” she says. “But if you admit how you’re feeling, you’ll move past it more quickly.” St. John recommends that you try reversing your thoughts from negative to positive. For example, if you wish you were someplace else, say, “I am so glad I am right here working on this project.” Even if you don’t mean it, says St. John. “By saying it out loud, it shifts your energy, flips a switch in your brain, and tricks you into pushing your emotions in a new direction.”