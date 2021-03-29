You Think You're a Good Listener, but You Could Be Better—Here's How to Sharpen Your Listening Skills

While some people thrive in group situations, others turn into wallflowers who pull away. As a manager at work or the ringleader of your household, scheduling 1:1 time with each colleague or family member will improve your listening abilities, Salentri says. This dedicated ‘meeting’ is a time where you can understand how each individual communicates.

“Some people will only tell you when something is wrong if you ask, while others will want to come to you proactively. By understanding each person’s style it will allow you to know the right way to listen to them,” she says. “This is a great way to start a dialogue and create the space for them to feel comfortable to express themselves and for you to ask those leading questions that will engage them a bit more.”

