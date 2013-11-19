If your BFF lives in another city but swoons over the selections at a favorite hometown boutique, send her a gift card to shop at her favorite hometown boutique. Start by choosing the city and neighborhood, then browse local merchants on the list. Once you've decided on a dollar amount, personalize your gift card with photos and digital wrapping paper, and then send via text, email, or snail mail. (Don't see your neighborhood listed? Check back for even more locations and boutiques coming soon.)



