Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Mighty Handle

If you're braving the mall this holiday season, then juggle all those packages with ease by placing shopping bags on this clever easy-to-grip carrier. Each handle holds up to 50 pounds.

To buy: $10 for two, amazon.com.

Featured December 2013

Discount Calculator

Twenty percent off of a $20 item is easy math, but how much will you save on a $90 item that’s 25 percent off? Instead of racking your brain in the middle of the store, use this free app to easily calculate any sale item’s final price (there’s even an option to include the tax).

Redlaser.com

If you're hitting the stores for the best bargains, make sure you actually score the best deals. Enter this free app, which scans a product’s bar code and then shows you all of the prices on that item in your area. Comparison shopping was never so easy.

PaperKarma.com

If you’re inundated with catalogs and holiday mailers, it's time to tame the paper clutter. Use your phone to snap a picture of any unwanted junk mail and this free app will figure out what it is and how to remove you from that specific mailing list.

Heirlume.co

Does your partner have a tough time picking jewelry out for you? Heirlume.co asks eight questions (What is her favorite type of date night?) to determine the lucky recipient’s style, then curates a list of recommended baubles. If the gift-giver is still undecided on what to purchase, he can seek input from friends and family by sharing options before making a purchase.

Giftbar.com

If your BFF lives in another city but swoons over the selections at a favorite hometown boutique, send her a gift card to shop at her favorite hometown boutique. Start by choosing the city and neighborhood, then browse local merchants on the list. Once you've decided on a dollar amount, personalize your gift card with photos and digital wrapping paper, and then send via text, email, or snail mail. (Don't see your neighborhood listed? Check back for even more locations and boutiques coming soon.)

