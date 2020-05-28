A New Google Search Filter Helps COVID-19 Frontline Workers Find Affordable Hotel Rooms

Throughout the long months of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and essential workers of every stripe have continued to put the health and safety of us all before themselves day in and day out. And since the threat of the virus isn’t off the clock when their shifts are over, these frontline workers also need to worry about distancing themselves from their homes and families, just in case—whether for extra peace of mind, the need to stay close to the communities they serve, or to keep vulnerable loved ones safe.

With so many frontline workers choosing to seek lodging in hotels—while working with COVID-19 patients, for example—many hotels across the country are offering special policies for discounted and even free rooms for COVID first responders.

To make the search for nearby hotel rooms even easier, Google just created a new “COVID-19 responder rooms” filter, available in Google Maps and Search. With any Google query for hotel rooms—like “hotels in New York”—the filter will help locate hotels providing special accommodations. Right now, this feature is only available in the US and UK, but hopefully launching globally in the near future.

A Google blog post announcing the launch relays the story of one inspiring frontline worker. Meghan, an Intensive Care Unit nurse in Indiana, has opted to play it safe and keep distant from loved ones while treating coronavirus patients. “Reducing the risk of bringing something home to my family has made a huge difference in my peace of mind,” Meghan explained. She was able to find a Hilton hotel with designated accommodations for frontline workers like her, making this intensely stressful time just a bit more manageable.

Image zoom google.com