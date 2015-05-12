Many big changes follow graduation day—including the overwhelming task of moving, often to a new, unfamiliar city. If you've recently settled in a brand new place, or you plan to move any day now, this week's episode of "Adulthood Made Easy" is for you: Host Sam Zabell interviews Terri White, editor of Time Out New York, on how to take advantage of everything a city has to offer. Here, a few of White's strategies for feeling a little less lost.



1. Skip public transportation. The best way to explore a new place is by walking everywhere you can. Added bonus: Walking is free—something recent grads will appreciate.



2. Don't be ashamed to say, "I'm new here." You might feel pressure to come off as a native, but real natives will want to help you and guide you if you let on that you've recently moved. Everyone has pride in their city, says White, so they'll want to share all of their favorite spots with you.



3. Use social media. See what's trending in your city, or follow brands like Time Out, to find out what festivals or events are happening all around you. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are great places to browse your city's best museums, attractions, restaurants, and more.



4. Say "yes" to everything. You won't get to know your new place by sitting in bed watching Netflix. If a coworker invites you to happy hour, say yes. If a friend invites you to the movies, say yes. If you're open-minded and willing to explore, you'll feel at home in no time.



