Instead of Going Full Hygge This Fall and Winter, You Might Want to Try Friluftsliving

The Scandinavians (specifically, the Danish) definitely seemed to have it right with their hygge, a lifestyle focused on coziness where warm blankets, hot tea, and a comfy pair of slippers are necessities. This year, with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to upend daily life, our homes may be hygge, but our socializing definitely shouldn’t be—save gezellig gatherings for another time.

The idea behind friluftsliv or friluftsliving is to be out in the fresh air to commune with nature, even when the weather’s not great. And it’s probably a good concept for everyone to embrace right now, as the days grow colder and shorter but our activity options stay the same. Spending a couple of hours outdoors per week has been shown to improve stress levels and give your physical and mental health a boost (who doesn’t need to improve their stress levels and health?), and if you’re deciding between taking a walk or adding another hour to your daily screen time, the outdoors walk—even if the weather isn’t ideal—is probably the better choice for your mental health.