5 Everyday Ways to Use Calling Cards
Allergy Card
Keep one in each purse, with spares for kitchen staff at catered functions. If your child has allergies, it’s an easy reminder for new teachers and other parents. (Designed on giggleprint.com; from $25 for 250 cards.)
RS bonus: Enter code GPD020 at checkout for 50 percent off any order.
Gift Tag
Never be caught without one again. Choose a message that works for all occasions. Order the cards with envelopes, or attach to gifts with ribbon. (Designed on alwaysinvited.com; from $34 for 25 cards.)
Location Card
Save your breath, and your guests’ sanity, with this pocket-size reminder. Also useful for GPS-defying directions. (Designed on finestationery.com; from $44 for 50 cards.)
Parent Card
Is your child’s social life a logistical nightmare? Hand these out to other parents at the playground or the PTA meeting to make sure playdates and pickups run smoothly. (Designed on sarahandabraham.com; from $14 for 20 cards.)
Personal Card
A business card states your name, but does it really say who you are? A little individual flair goes a long way. (Designed on shopmbmb.com; from $25 for 50 cards.)