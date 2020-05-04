How to Find Your Silver Lining During Quarantine

During high school, Triniti Gawthrop was part of a close-knit group of eight girlfriends. Over the past two decades, some have done a better job than others of staying in touch, but they’ve always had a thread going to remain connected. Usually, though, it was reserved for weddings, birthdays, and, sadly, funerals. Truth be told, Gawthrop didn’t check it very often, but six weeks ago, they hosted their first Zoom call. To her surprise and delight, it was full of belly laughs and meaningful conversations. They’ve kept it up ever since. “These women live in different places and live very different lives, but we are tied by a bond that won’t be broken, and that has been reinforced by the current times,” she says. “It’s one thing to love a friend in the past, but to re-meet them and love them all over again is a gift. We have listened as each other have struggled, we have made each other laugh, and we have air-hugged and high-fived. The group text is now for recipes, memes, funny thoughts, and pictures, and the friendships aren’t just a memory anymore.”