How to Find Your Silver Lining During Quarantine
Find your peace amid the chaos.
If you wake up daily feeling like you’re in your own personal Groundhog Day, you’re not alone. A never-ending news cycle creates constant anxiety and uncertainty, leaving many people on edge. Because there are no actual guidelines on when the pandemic will pass, it’s reasonable to struggle to seek perspective and positivity. Though you shouldn’t put pressure on yourself to be productive or happy if you’re not, finding a glimmer of hope can benefit your mental health. Everyone’s shelter-in-place looks different—some with families, others with their partner, many alone—but as these 10 people prove, there’s a way to find peace in the chaos.
RELATED: 53 Positive Quotes to Inspire and Motivate You
Get creative with milestones
Like many brides, Andrea Pass’s daughter, Hayley, was forced to make the unthinkable decision to cancel her March 21 wedding. Gone was the big reception with family and friends, a mouthwatering menu, drinks all around, and a night of dancing and celebrating the beginning of a marriage. Though, of course, it was disappointing, Pass somehow threw together a new plan in a matter of hours. Haley, along with her now-husband, Frank, reached out to their guests and created a private Facebook viewing party. Neighbors set up a handful of socially distant chairs in their backyard. The Rabbi came—and also kept his space—and they exchange vows. “Their love is truly beautiful. Now, they are officially married. One day in the not-too-distant future, we hope to have the big wedding reception in person,” Pass shares. It wasn’t what they imagined, but it provided a breath of love during a dark time.
Make your health a priority
When you’re busy meeting the sky-high expectations from your job and your personal life, it can be challenging to find a moment to breathe. For Danielle Levine, the CEO and co-founder of Spiritú, the pandemic has provided just that: a pause to look inward. While it’s been stressful and presented challenges, it has allowed Levine to get back to herself and take care of her health. Now she takes an hour out of every day to exercise or move her body in a meaningful way. She also gives herself extra time to cook up exciting meals. “Now that I'm at home, there are no excuses: even if it's doing a Jane Fonda workout on YouTube or joining D-Nice's live Club Quarantine dance hour,” she shares. “I also now enjoy taking an hour or two each evening to follow a recipe and prepare a meal. It's almost meditative—and usually involves some great music and a glass of wine.”
Save money in unexpected places
Many people are missing their beloved coffee shops, whether it's a local joint or Starbucks that’s shuttered until further notice. While it's crucial to support community businesses as much as we can afford, it can also be eye-opening to figure out just how much money we were spending pre-pandemic. For Karin Burns, the founder of Simplified Sobriety, she’s managed to kick her expensive latte habit…finally. It’s a feat she’s been trying to reach for three years, unsuccessfully. “I have finally come to look forward to my homemade coffee instead of picking up a $6.50 latte on the way home from yoga each morning,” she says. “Since my yoga studio has closed, I have been doing a home practice and then sipping on homemade coffee from the comfort of my patio. Now I find the mornings to be less stressful overall because I am not rushing to class and then rushing home to start my workday.”
Tackle unfinished projects
We all have that one space in our home or apartment that could use a little decluttering. But with a typically overbooked calendar, it continues to collect knick-knacks and debris. After all, you can close the door and forget about it, right? Not so much now, since you have to face it all day long. Though it may seem insignificant, finally tackling her messy basement has been a silver lining for Gwen Jimmere, the CEO and founder of Naturalicious. After a year of avoiding it, she teamed with her husband to get through the muck. “My partner is in sales, so when his sales materials and product samples arrive by the truckload, it all goes down in the basement. It became a huge nuisance and a major trip hazard because it was so unorganized,” she shares. “But we've now turned it into a home movie theater, complete with a projector, popcorn maker, and minibar. We have family movie night several times a week—and it's amazing.”
Strengthen your relationship
Last September, Samantha Levine got engaged to the love of her life. Ever since, they’ve been busy planning their October 2020 wedding, and then COVID-19 changed everything. Unsure of what the future holds, they decided to postpone their wedding until a happier, more predictable period. While they are disappointed, being sheltered at home together has had a beautiful impact on their relationship. How so? They shifted their thinking to focus on how lucky they are to be together during a quarantine. “It's one of the best times in a relationship, newly engaged, so in love, and we're able to spend so much more time together in person than we probably ever will be able to again, and I'm so thankful for that,” she shares. “This has made me realize that I don't really care all that much about the wedding. As long as everyone we love is safe and healthy, that's all that matters.”
Return to old pastimes
Cassandra Rosen learned to sew when she was seven years old. She started by making clothes out of fabric scraps to dress her Barbie Dolls, and eventually graduated to making dresses and garments for herself and her sisters. As her skills blossomed, she branched out to more significant pieces, including formal wear, drapes, duvets, and upholstery. All of this led to a career in design. But as her responsibilities at work grew, her time to be creative decreased. While being stuck at home, though, she’s returned to the childhood passion that guided her life. “Sewing can be calming because it requires all of your attention. You can't operate a machine and be distracted— otherwise, whatever you're constructing is going to be a disaster, including your fingers—not fun,” she shares. “My machine is rather vintage. There's a foot pedal to operate, a reverse stitch button, and the foot that has to be raised and lowered as you start a seam. It's not a set-it-and-forget-it process. I think it's also great to be able to look at a finished product, even small, and say, 'I did that.'”
Take time for family
As much as we would love to dedicate time every day to our parents and grandparents, it’s not a realistic endeavor for most busy professionals. With some idle hours, though, Nancy Shenker decided to pay it forward to her 93-year-old mother. Even though her mom has all of her smarts and heart, she’s not interested in technology, which can sometimes cause a disconnect with younger generations. To help bridge this gap, Shenker uploaded 100 of her favorite recent photos to a cloud-based album creator and mailed her mom a 40-page photo book. Filled with happy memories, they have long phone conversations about the images. “The marriage of technology and good ol' fashioned memory-collecting on paper has helped us get closer in a physically distanced world,” she says.
Embrace self-love
There’s plenty to stress about right now: our health, our economic future, our family and friends, our neighbors and communities, our ability to travel—the list goes on. So why add unnecessary pressure to ‘lose weight’ or ‘stay in tip-top shape’ during a pandemic? For 41-year-old Bianca Jade, the quarantine has helped her to release self-imposed restrictions that weren’t healthy for her confidence. “I eat healthily, but I also don’t neglect. I nourish instead of starve. I still exercise every day and cook most of my meals, but there’s no pressure to look or eat or exercise in a judge-y, compare-myself-to-everyone-else kind of way,” she says. “ I like that I’m not worried about what people will think of my body.”
Celebrate small joys
Sometimes, it’s the smallest of acts that can have the greatest effect on our happiness. And it helps us to remain hopeful for brighter, better days. While riding the wave of the pandemic with her family, Laura Blank and her two daughters sat down to brainstorm a list of things they were excited to do once they were able to leave home again. From visiting grandparents to going out for ice cream, they wrote down anything and everything that came to mind, and called it their ‘Joy Jar.’ Now, the kids bring it up daily. “It gives us a great way to talk about the current situation, share our frustrations and fears, and look forward to the day when we can resume our normal lives together again,” she shares. “COVID-19 has forced us to slow down, spend more time together, and look forward to finding the joy in the small, everyday moments in life. And for that, I'm grateful.”
Find time for old friends
During high school, Triniti Gawthrop was part of a close-knit group of eight girlfriends. Over the past two decades, some have done a better job than others of staying in touch, but they’ve always had a thread going to remain connected. Usually, though, it was reserved for weddings, birthdays, and, sadly, funerals. Truth be told, Gawthrop didn’t check it very often, but six weeks ago, they hosted their first Zoom call. To her surprise and delight, it was full of belly laughs and meaningful conversations. They’ve kept it up ever since. “These women live in different places and live very different lives, but we are tied by a bond that won’t be broken, and that has been reinforced by the current times,” she says. “It’s one thing to love a friend in the past, but to re-meet them and love them all over again is a gift. We have listened as each other have struggled, we have made each other laugh, and we have air-hugged and high-fived. The group text is now for recipes, memes, funny thoughts, and pictures, and the friendships aren’t just a memory anymore.”