In old movies, “falling” onto the train tracks is a convenient way for a character to meet his maker. But, in reality, getting injured or dying that way is rare. Realize that every weekday, about 34 million trips are taken on public transport in the United States. In 2009 a total of 17 people died in subway, rail, or light-rail stations—and that number includes people who were pushed as well as those who fell by accident. And virtually no deaths come from making contact with the third rail. Yes, touching it can be fatal, but it’s hard to reach. I can honestly say that you are safer on a rail platform than you are on the sidewalk a few feet from your home.



Mantill Williams is a spokesperson for the American Public Transportation Association, in Washington, D.C.