This one’s a given for bug-out bags, but a reminder never hurts. You can never be too safe, so make sure to have at least one gallon per person per day in your emergency preparedness kit. Bottles expire after about a year, so instead, fill your own large jugs ahead of any storm. This 64-ounce bottle (To buy: Hydro Flask 64 oz Wide Mouth bottle, $60; hydroflask.com) is a reusable option that can be used for sporting events and other outings. The vacuum insulation will help keep your water cool, too, even if temperatures rise.