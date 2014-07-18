9 Indispensable Lessons from Elaine Stritch

Elaine Stritch, the “Broadway baby” and New York icon (the city declared her a living landmark in 2003), died on Thursday at the age of 89. She was famous for dating Marlon Brando and for her husky voice; “The Ladies who Lunch” was her signature song. In her eighties, she appeared on 30 Rock as Alec Baldwin’s wise-cracking, nervy mother, charming a new generation of fans with a combination of sarcasm and cheek. Like that character, Stritch was perhaps best known throughout her life as a tough broad with a lot to say and no discernible filter. Her many words of wisdom—brash, blunt, and often hilarious—are worth repeating.