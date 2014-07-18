9 Indispensable Lessons from Elaine Stritch
Elaine Stritch, February 2002
“Fear is the base of what everybody does wrong in their lives.”
Elaine Stritch, July 2009
“This age thing is all up to you. It’s like happiness is up to you. You just have to understand what it is before you get it.”
Elaine Stritch, November 2010
“I have no intention of retiring. Even my blood sugar is better when I’m working.”
Elaine Stritch, June 2013
“All you have to do is say: ‘I’m going home,’ and you’re the most popular girl at the party.”
Elaine Stritch, January 1988
“I find it easier to abstain than do a little bit of anything. I’m not a ‘little bit’ kind of dame. I want it all, whatever I do.”
Elaine Stritch, February 2002
Elaine Stritch
“I don’t want to see a movie twice. I don't want to do anything twice.”
Elaine Stritch, April 2013
“Nobody wants to be boring ever! It’s the last thing I ever want to be in my life!”
Elaine Stritch, May 2008
“You try to remember something that was good and you’re worried you can’t do it again. And why not do something new every day of your life? Change! Change!”