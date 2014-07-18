9 Indispensable Lessons from Elaine Stritch

By Kiley Bense
Updated July 18, 2014
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Elaine Stritch, the “Broadway baby” and New York icon (the city declared her a living landmark in 2003), died on Thursday at the age of 89. She was famous for dating Marlon Brando and for her husky voice; “The Ladies who Lunch” was her signature song. In her eighties, she appeared on 30 Rock as Alec Baldwin’s wise-cracking, nervy mother, charming a new generation of fans with a combination of sarcasm and cheek. Like that character, Stritch was perhaps best known throughout her life as a tough broad with a lot to say and no discernible filter. Her many words of wisdom—brash, blunt, and often hilarious—are worth repeating.
Elaine Stritch, February 2002

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

“Fear is the base of what everybody does wrong in their lives.”

Elaine Stritch, July 2009

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

“This age thing is all up to you. It’s like happiness is up to you. You just have to understand what it is before you get it.”

Elaine Stritch, November 2010

WireImage/Getty Images

“I have no intention of retiring. Even my blood sugar is better when I’m working.”

Elaine Stritch, June 2013

FilmMagic/Getty Images

“All you have to do is say: ‘I’m going home,’ and you’re the most popular girl at the party.”

Elaine Stritch, January 1988

The Washington Post/Getty Images

“I find it easier to abstain than do a little bit of anything. I’m not a ‘little bit’ kind of dame. I want it all, whatever I do.”

Elaine Stritch, February 2002

Lizzy Sullivan/Getty Images
Elaine Stritch

Rommel Demano/Getty Images

“I don’t want to see a movie twice. I don't want to do anything twice.”

Elaine Stritch, April 2013

Lizzy Sullivan/Getty Images

“Nobody wants to be boring ever! It’s the last thing I ever want to be in my life!”

Elaine Stritch, May 2008

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“You try to remember something that was good and you’re worried you can’t do it again. And why not do something new every day of your life? Change! Change!”

