8 Planet-Friendly Problem-Solvers
Bamboo Crumb Board
Rip into that big, flaky loaf of sourdough knowing exactly where the crumbs will land. This two-tier organic bamboo board catches every morsel that slips through its slotted top and contains them in the bottom tray.
To buy: $35, bambeco.com.
ReSnackIt Reusable Snack Bags
You put so much effort into sending your kids to school with healthy snacks; make sure what you’re packing the food in is just as good for them. These punchy reusable snack sacks are free of lead, BPA, pthalates, and PVC, and come in four patterns and two sizes.
To buy: $8 to $8.50, edenhome.com.
Eco-Food Storage Containers
These aren’t just any ol’ ceramic bowls. Decorated with cheerful eggplant, chili pepper, and turnip designs, they’re microwave-safe, so you can store leftovers, then heat them up without a second thought. Even the bowls’ plastic lids are BPA-free.
To buy: $49 for a set of three, vivaterra.com.
Green-Products App
Ever wonder while you’re shopping if a product is really as good for the environment as it claims to be? Well, now there’s an app for that. Simply scan an item’s bar code on your iPhone or iPod Touch and GoodGuide.com will provide instant ratings for healthiness, environmental friendliness, and social responsibility on more than 65,000 products.
To buy: Free, iTunes.
Radiance Lip Shimmer
It’s about time: a product that gives you soft, pretty lips with a healthy kick. Burt’s Bees brings you lip balm that’s packed with all-natural ingredients—including coconut, peppermint and sunflower oils, and vitamin E—so your pout stays well-hydrated. And the shimmer? That gives it an extra glow.
To buy: $5, burtsbees.com.
Patagonia Carry Y’All Bag
Hit the farmers’ market, carry gym gear, or pack a picnic lunch with this lightweight shoulder tote made of 100 percent recycled fabric scraps. While you’re out, keep keys, money, or credit cards in the side pocket; back home, fold down the bag into a square and stuff it into that same pocket for storage. Available in seven colors.
To buy: $15, patagonia.com.
Fall & Oats Soap
Pumpkin, clove, olive oil, and oatmeal. Sounds like the ingredients for a delicious recipe—for the skin, that is. Place this handmade all-natural bar sink-side in the bathroom for the perfect seasonal accent.
To buy: $6.50, soaptopia.com.
