This Spine-Friendly Massage Wheel Is My New Favorite Way to Relieve Nagging Back Pain

I’ve always had lower back pain issues, but lately, the tension and tightness has started to creep up into my middle and upper back—and my shoulders. No need to go into why my back has been feeling the burn—we’re all dealing with new forms (and higher levels) of stress right now, and that seems to be wreaking havoc on spines everywhere.

When my lower back is bothering me, I have a few tricks up my sleeve to try before giving up entirely and popping a few ibuprofen, something I try not to do unless it’s 100 percent necessary. I try to correct my posture (really engage my core and stick a rolled-up towel behind me). Maybe grab a heating pad to release tightness, or reach for an ice pack to calm inflammation. But sometimes I feel like I need an actual massage to decompress my spine from top to tail, and a run-of-the-mill foam roller doesn’t always cut it. In a pinch, using a foam roller is fine, but it’s hard to get any real relief. A foam roller evenly distributes weight across its flat surface, so there’s no way for it to get deep into the muscles along my spine and between my shoulder blades that desperately need some love.

Recently, though, I got a Chirp Wheel. I’d seen some ads for this yoga-wheel-looking gadget (and Shark Tank success story!) and wondered if it was too good to be true. Nope—it’s the real deal. It's not meant for an intense, trigger-point massage, but I’m loving it for gentle yet effective relief from aches and stiffness along my entire back. I can literally hear my discs decompressing and feel my muscles relaxing after a few easy rolls.

This unassuming product looks and works similarly to a yoga wheel—except it’s specifically designed to stretch, strengthen, and massage those hard-to-reach, spine-hugging muscles. The key is a genius, indented groove in the center of the wheel—Chirp dubs it the Spinal Canal—which ensures more pressure is applied to the muscles around your spine and provides even deeper myofascial release—without putting unwanted pressure directly on the spine (like a foam roller does).

The Chirp Wheel comes in three different sizes, a 12-inch, 10-inch, or 6-inch wheel, depending on your pressure preference. If you prefer a lighter and gentler roll-out, go for either the 12-inch, which offers the lightest pressure; or the 10-inch for medium, but still mild pressure. But if you’re like me and enjoy more of a deep-tissue, sports-massage kind of relief, you’ll like the 6-inch Deep Tissue wheel. Don’t worry, it’s not painful or intense—it just provides slightly more targeted pressure. This one is smaller and digs a little deeper to work out any kinks between my shoulder blades and along my thoracic spine, which in turn alleviates tension in my lower back, too.