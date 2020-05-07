This Catering Service Donates Free Restaurant Meals to Frontline Hospital Workers

Thanks to CaterCow, hundreds of medical workers have enjoyed delicious, catered meals from local restaurants while battling the pandemic. Here’s how to get involved.

Hospital staff around the world have been working overtime, saving lives, caring for the sick, comforting anxious families, isolating from loved ones, and risking their personal health everyday since the coronavirus outbreak (and, in truth, long before that). They’re living and working through scary, dangerous conditions, fighting one COVID-19 case after another, without complaint, time off, or additional compensation.

That’s why CaterCow, a New York and Los Angeles-based catering marketplace, has a new mission: to make sure that, at the very least, frontline hospital workers are getting fed like the heroes they are.

“Obviously, hospitals need PPE (personal protective equipment), but we know we can't provide that, nor do we have any expertise on sourcing it or knowing if it's legit,” says CaterCow cofounder Sean Li. “What resonated with the team was that our company could help by lifting the spirits of our hospital heroes through food. We found providing hospitals with genuinely good food to be something that we were uniquely positioned to do.”

Several factors inspired Li and the team to start CaterCow Cares to donate meals to hospitals. Li says one particular series of Facebook posts from a former college classmate really opened his eyes to how badly things had escalated where she works at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, NY. “I felt so bad she was going through all of that without much help from the world,” Li says.

CaterCow is a kind of Grubhub Seamless for catering that partners with local restaurants and serves primarily offices and corporate groups in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, D.C., Chicago, Austin, and Dallas. Needless to say, social distancing and work-from-home directives hit the business hard; Li says revenue decreased by 98 percent over the span of a week.

“I figured, you know what? If we're going out of business, we might as well try to make a difference by helping those struggling,” he says. “I reached out to my friend about sending her a meal from one of our partner restaurants. I set up a GoFundMe, and we raised enough to send her team a meal for 50 people within 12 hours.”

From there, they set up more GoFundMe campaigns for more hospitals, and as the initiative grew, eventually brought all the payment and fundraising in house. This allows them to be as transparent and responsible as possible with donors, restaurant partners, and customers.

For each separate hospital campaign, CaterCow works with a hospital coordinator to gauge how much money they'll need to get meals to the staff. “For a 30-person team, we'll need to have raised about $400 before sending food, and for 70 people, it's more like $900 before a delivery,” Li says. Once a campaign hits its donation threshold, they work out a delivery date and time, curate a menu that meets every staff members’ dietary preferences, and order them a tasty, high-quality food package.

Li and the team, and pretty much everyone who’s helped contribute, consider CaterCow Cares a win-win-win. “Hospitals need a pick-me-up, restaurants need business, and everyone else wants to find avenues to help,” he says.

CaterCow partners with mostly all independently owned eateries, and has placed catering orders with about 100 local restaurants—taking no cut of its own. “It’s been really rewarding to help them out during these dark times,” he says. “They’re helping us help the community while supporting their kitchens and workers, and it’s brought our relationship to a whole new level of trust."

Personally, Li has been deeply touched and humbled by the outpouring of love and gratitude from donors and recipients, as well as the chance to connect, and in some cases reconnect, with hardworking frontline workers. He’s been especially honored to work with smaller hospitals and clinics, the lesser-known institutions without the name recognition and big donors of larger hospitals. While, of course, all hospital essential workers deserve supplies and support, Li says it’s the hospitals who don't typically receive as much attention whose appreciation has moved him most.

In fact, Li keeps a running list of the nicest responses, and it’s clear from these messages how much of an impact just one meal delivery can have. One hospital worker’s sister wrote in, “I have tears in my eyes. I know first-hand that this means so much to them, not only to nourish them, but to know the community cares.”

It means the world to Li and the team that people don't just appreciate the gesture, but can't stop raving about CaterCow's commitment to quality over quantity when it comes to food. There's only so much hospital cafeteria food our frontline heroes can eat.

“This entire process has been nothing short of learning how much goodness there is in humanity during a crisis,” Li says. "Doing this has been one of the most rewarding projects for me since we founded the company. So far, we've raised over $70,000 and delivered and scheduled 5,000 meals.”

While the next few months are still uncertain, Li says CaterCow has plans to keep the goodness going after the health crisis settles down. "We're going to continue this philanthropic mission to donate food from our local restaurants to those in need." he says. "We're already thinking about the food banks and shelters to donate to."

Love what CaterCow’s doing? If you’re willing and able, find and donate to a deserving hospital staff in your city here. Otherwise, you can always spread the word.