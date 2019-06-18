This Is the Only Outfit I’ll Travel in—and It’s Actually Stylish

Comfortable, durable, versatile, and stylish, these travel clothes do it all.

By Lauren Phillips
Updated June 18, 2019
Growing up, I traveled a lot, and today I know how to pack a suitcase full of versatile travel clothes like a pro and can pass all those carry-on luggage rules without breaking a sweat. What I do struggle with when it comes to traveling, though, is what to wear. Finding trustworthy travel clothes to wear while exploring a new town or country is tricky—finding a travel outfit you can actually stand to wear for hours on a plane, train, or automobile is even trickier. And forget finding something that actually looks good.

I’d resigned myself to dressing like I was going to the gym every time I traveled (leggings, t-shirt, sweatshirt, sneakers) until, on a recent work trip, I spotted a women wearing a sleek set of travel clothes. She looked comfortable and effortless—exactly what I strive for when I travel, though blowing fans and crowded rows of seats that have me going from hot to cold in a matter of seconds make it all-but impossible.

As we exited the plane at the end of the flight, I asked the woman where she got her travel clothes. “Patagonia,” she told me, and with a little clicking around, I found the best travel clothes for women: the Patagonia Women’s Fleetwith Romper (To buy: $119; patagonia.com).

Patagonia Women’s Fleetwith Romper ($119; patagonia.com)

In hindsight, of course the perfect travel outfit was a jumpsuit (Patagonia calls the item a romper, but it has long pants, so I’m calling it a jumpsuit): Is anything else as effortlessly comfortable, as casually chic? Almost immediately after returning from that trip—and before I left for my next one—I picked up a Fleetwith jumpsuit.

I was ecstatic to find out that it was just as comfortable as it looked. The top part is roomy, with a pretty crossed back, and the pants are snug enough to look tailored and put-together without crossing over into too-tight territory. A simple elastic waistband ties the whole thing together, offering a little shapeliness to the travel outfit without being too constricting. The material is recycled polyester and spandex, so it’s wrinkle-resistant and quick-drying—spills and sweaty leather seats have nothing on these airy, breathable travel clothes.

Beyond the comfort aspect, the Fleetwith jumpsuit also has a slew of style-focused features that mean it can go straight from plane to (casual) meeting. The legs end in a nice scalloped crop, and the black color is capable of fitting in anywhere. The jumpsuit is available in a multi-colored pattern and a solid blue color, too, so people can dress however best suits their style. For functionality, the jumpsuit has four solid pockets, plus a small one that zips—keeping track of travel documents, an ID, and a phone has never been easier.

Thanks to a series of trips in a relatively short time, I was able to put my new go-to travel clothes to the test, and they did not disappoint. On a cross-country flight, I felt cool and collected; on a five-hour train ride, I was comfortable through every stop along the route. I even declined changing clothes after my arrival at my destination—with a change of shoes and a different light jacket, I felt more than ready (and appropriately dressed) to take on the town. I’ve even worn my travel jumpsuit to the office—with nice sandals and a blazer or denim-jacket, it’s 100 percent office-ready.

The one downside? As with any jumpsuit or romper, visiting the restroom while wearing this one is a bit of a challenge; that functionality is certainly something to consider, especially if tight layovers with short windows for bathroom breaks are involved in your travel plans.

Anyone who is staunchly anti-jumpsuit won’t get along with this travel outfit, but for those who believe in the power of them, I highly recommend it. I’ve never been so comfortable—and felt so well-dressed—while traveling, and now I’m never going back.

